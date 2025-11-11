At the recently held TechnoMag Tech Convergence Fora in Harare, ZB Bank’s Ecosystems and Partners Manager, Happiness Chiza, emphasized that reducing transaction charges is key to accelerating the adoption and use of digital financial technologies across markets.

Chiza, who was speaking during a panel discussion on the growth of fintech and the future of digital inclusion, said the essence of technology in finance goes far beyond convenience or trend — it is about driving real development and creating impactful customer experiences.

“Technology is not just about the games; it is about development. It is about the customer experience,” he remarked, highlighting that ZB Bank’s vision for digital transformation centers on creating solutions that are practical, accessible, and customer-driven.

Chiza acknowledged that while not every customer may instantly embrace new systems, ZB Bank is focused on ensuring that its platforms remain easy to use and highly interactive, reflecting the everyday needs of clients.

“We know our customers might not always like our systems or solutions, but by all means, as players in many of our services, we want to have solutions that are easy for our customers to interact with,” he said.

He further expressed appreciation for the expertise and collaboration among industry players working to reduce transaction costs, noting that lower charges will be a major catalyst for wider adoption of digital financial solutions.

“We appreciate the expertise working to ensure the lowering of charges on transactions, because that will definitely promote the usage of digital solutions,” Chiza added.

The ZB Bank executive also outlined how the institution is building an integrated digital ecosystem that goes beyond traditional banking. He noted that ZB Bank’s innovation strategy includes investment solutions, micro-loan borrowing, and account management platforms — all operating within a cohesive system designed for efficiency and accessibility.

“From our side, we make sure that our solutions are not just for banking. We have investment solutions, micro-loan platforms, and digital channels that connect the entire system — all designed to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction,” Chiza said.

Chiza’s remarks reflected the broader conversations at the TechnoMag Tech Convergence Fora, where key industry leaders and policymakers discussed how Zimbabwe’s digital ecosystem can evolve through innovation, collaboration, and affordability. His call to make digital finance cheaper and easier to use resonated with the event’s vision of a more inclusive and technology-driven economy.