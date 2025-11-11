Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services,Hon Tatenda Mavetera unveiled a strategic initiative aimed at addressing the high costs of internet access in Zimbabwe. The Minister announced that the Ministry has tasked the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) with rolling out and managing shared telecommunications infrastructure across the country.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

In her address during the recent Tech Convergence Fora, the Minister acknowledged that the cost of internet access remains a significant concern for both consumers and service providers. Shee stated, “This challenge is primarily driven by the high capital expenditure required for network deployment and maintenance, which acts as a barrier to connectivity for many.”

To mitigate these issues, the government is leveraging the Universal Service Fund (USF) to facilitate infrastructure sharing. The Minister explained, “This initiative promotes infrastructure sharing, reduces duplication, and enhances affordability—particularly in rural and marginalised communities.” She emphasized the need for collaboration among service providers to ensure that every citizen has access to reliable and affordable internet services.

By deploying shared infrastructure, the Minister believes that costs will be lowered, enabling more widespread access to digital technologies. “Our goal is to connect all Zimbabweans to the digital world, breaking down the barriers that have historically limited access,” she added.

This initiative has been met with optimism from various stakeholders in the technology sector, who see it as a crucial step towards bridging the digital divide in the country. Many advocates highlight the potential for improved connectivity in underserved areas, which could spur economic growth and enhance educational opportunities.

As the discussion on internet accessibility continues, the government’s commitment to improving telecommunications infrastructure signals a proactive approach to fostering digital inclusion throughout Zimbabwe. The initiative may pave the way for greater innovation and development, ensuring that all communities can benefit from advancements in technology.