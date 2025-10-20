Minister Commends POTRAZ for Clean Audits

The Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Hon Tatenda Mavetera today commended the POTRAZ for a clean financial record on the occasion of their 9th annual general meeting. The telecommunications regulatory authority recently presented its financials, which were looking healthy and clean for both the main arm and its Universal Service Fund, getting commendation from the parent ministry.

POTRAZ is responsible for collecting government revenue from mobile network operators and internet service providers for licensing, ISP licensing, converged licensing, postal and courier licensing, frequency licensing, and universal service funds fees. It promotes sustainable development, extends services to underserved areas, allocates radio spectrum, and ensures service quality meets international standards.

The minister however, also used the platform of the 9th Annual General Meeting to deliver an address that balanced commendation with a critical call for internal reform, highlighting that the institution’s financial health must be matched by robust governance and unity.

While the clean audit for both POTRAZ and the Universal Service Fund “reflects not only financial prudence but also institutional integrity,” Hon. Mavetera swiftly turned her attention to the conduct of the institution’s leadership.

The Minister underscored the critical importance of unity, cohesion, and collective responsibility within the Board of Directors. She revealed that there have been junctures where a lack of coordination and teamwork has threatened to undermine institutional progress.

“POTRAZ is a strategic national body, and as such, it requires a Board that operates with one vision, one purpose, and unwavering cohesion,” the Minister asserted to the gathering.

“A divided Board weakens governance, while a united Board drives national progress. I therefore urge all Board members to recommit to teamwork, integrity, and shared accountability.”

This directive for a unified front was not limited to the Board. The Minister explicitly stated that “POTRAZ management is not exempt from the need for a united entity,” demanding that teamwork and transparency be essential pillars of their operations. She emphasized that the Board and Management must work cohesively, with the Board exercising its fundamental oversight over Management within prescribed limits.

Beyond the internal dynamics, the Minister outlined clear regulatory expectations. She charged POTRAZ to continue strengthening mechanisms to protect consumers, firmly adding that operators must not be allowed to overburden citizens through excessive tariffs or unfair practices.

“Affordability, transparency, and fairness must remain at the core of regulatory oversight. Our people deserve value, quality, and justice in the digital marketplace,” she stated.

The Minister also celebrated specific achievements, including the recognition of the Director General, Dr G.K. Machengete, as the Best Performing CEO in the Regulatory SOEs Category for 2024. She praised the authority’s work in expanding digital inclusion through new Digital Centers, supporting e-learning, and its instrumental role in developing Zimbabwe’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

Looking to the future, Hon. Mavetera highlighted a critical international agenda. She stressed the importance of Zimbabwe retaining its key positions in global bodies like the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU), noting that

“POTRAZ will have a pivotal role in coordinating our diplomatic, technical, and strategic efforts to ensure success in these elections”, the minister concluded.