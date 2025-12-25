By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s mobile network operators saw an 8.35% revenue growth, reaching ZWG 7.27 billion in the third quarter of 2025. According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), the growth is attributed to increased mobile subscriptions and data traffic.

Telecel, NetOne and Econet contributed to the growth, with Econet leading this trajectory . The growth in revenue is a positive indicator of Zimbabwe’s growing digital economy.

Telcos Regulator, Potraz continues to work with operators to ensure that consumers have access to quality and affordable mobile services. The increase in revenue is expected to drive economic growth, as more people access digital services and online opportunities.

Zimbabwe’s mobile sector is set for further unprecedented growth, with operators investing in network expansion and upgrades. The report’s findings highlight the significant progress made by Zimbabwe’s mobile sector, with revenue growth leading the charge.

As Zimbabwe’s mobile sector continues to evolve, POTRAZ remains committed to promoting a competitive and innovative market. The growth in revenue is a testament to the sector’s resilience and growth potential.

The mobile network cost-to-income ratio for the quarter under review worsened by 5.36 percentage points. This deterioration in operational efficiency was driven primarily by rapid operating costs increase that exceeded revenue growth.

Econet’s revenue grew by 8.35% to ZWG 5.43 billion, while NetOne’s revenue increased by 8.13% to ZWG 1.43 billion. Telecel’s revenue grew by 10.01% to ZWG 405.82 million.

Revenue growth is attributed to the growing use of data-hungry applications such as Netflix, YouTube, and TikTok. Internet/data services continued to become the biggest revenue contributor for the MNOs, accounting for 49.64% of total revenue.

This sector’s growth is expected to drive economic growth, as more people access digital services and online opportunities. Zimbabwe’s mobile sector is expected to play a significant role in the country’s digital transformation.

This 3rd Quarter Sector overall Performance Report indicates the vital progressiveness by the country’s mobile network operators, driven by revenue growth and promises much more in the fourth quarter and upcoming sectors.