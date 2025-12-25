By Ross Moyo

Zimbabweans have consumed a staggering 144 petabytes of data according to official report by telecoms regulator Potraz, a sharp 10 % increase from the last quarter prompting our interest.

Considering that 1 petabyte is 1000 terabytes, we have used 144 000 terabytes of data in just the past 3 months, of course thanks to lower data costs and the overall Starlink effect which forced a prize discovery.

According to numerous ISP sources entertainment servers were hit the most by our public IP addresses and once again pornograpghy, betting, Google and Facebook were top of the most frequented servers.

Top Websites Visited in Zimbabwe

Based on data from late 2025, the most visited websites in Zimbabwe (by number of visits) are:

google.com: 9.53M visits

youtube.com: 5.6M visits

facebook.com: 1.98M visits

whatsapp.com: 1.77M visits

chatgpt.com: 1.75M visits

instagram.com: 795.01K visits

msn.com: 698.55K visits

linkedin.com: 631.61K visits

Key Activities and Interests

Communication: WhatsApp is the most popular communication platform due to the affordability of social media bundles offered by mobile operators.

Social Media: Facebook is the dominant social media platform by market share, followed by Pinterest, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. These platforms are widely used for accessing news, engaging in civic discussions, and interacting with brands.

Entertainment and Media: YouTube is a major destination for video content. Other popular entertainment sites include movie streaming services like goojara.to and Netflix.

Information and Work: Google is the primary search engine for finding information. Professional networking on LinkedIn and using productivity tools like Office.com and Canva are also common.

Online Betting: The local betting website betting.co.zw is also among the top visited sites, indicating interest in online gambling.

Internet Usage Context

Internet access in Zimbabwe is predominantly through mobile connectivity, with over 90% of users relying on mobile networks. Despite increasing penetration, challenges such as high data costs and infrastructure limitations persist. The government has also previously imposed internet and social media shutdowns during protests and civil unrest, which has led some citizens to use VPNs to access information.

Zimbabwe’s mobile internet/data traffic surged 10.72% to 144.09 Petabytes in the third quarter of 2025, driving revenue growth. According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), the growth is attributed to increased use of data-intensive applications.

Econet, NetOne, and Telecel contributed to the growth, with Econet leading the charge. The growth in mobile internet/data traffic is a positive indicator of Zimbabwe’s growing digital economy.

The regulator continues to work with operators to ensure that consumers have access to quality and affordable mobile services. The increase in traffic is expected to drive economic growth, as more people access digital services and online opportunities.

Zimbabwe’s mobile sector is poised for further growth, with operators investing in network expansion and upgrades. The report’s findings highlight the significant progress made by Zimbabwe’s mobile sector, with mobile internet/data traffic growth leading the charge.

As Zimbabwe’s mobile sector continues to evolve, POTRAZ remains committed to promoting a competitive and innovative market. The growth in traffic is a testament to the sector’s resilience and growth potential.

The growth in mobile internet/data traffic is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital technologies in Zimbabwe. The sector’s growth is expected to drive economic growth, as more people access digital services and online opportunities.

Econet’s mobile internet/data traffic grew by 10.83% to 118.58 Petabytes, while NetOne’s traffic increased by 10.20% to 25.29 Petabytes. Telecel’s traffic grew by 10.01% to 225.38 million Megabytes.

The sector’s growth is a positive indicator of Zimbabwe’s digital future, with continued investment and innovation expected in the coming quarters. The regulator remains committed to promoting a competitive and innovative market.

The growth in mobile internet/data traffic is expected to drive economic growth, as more people access digital services and online opportunities. Zimbabwe’s mobile sector is expected to play a significant role in the country’s digital transformation.

Overall, the 3rd Quarter Sector Performance Report highlights the significant progress made by Zimbabwe’s mobile sector, driven by mobile internet/data traffic growth.