President Mnangagwa Commissions Huawei-Donated Digtruck to Boost Digital Literacy in Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has commissioned a Digtruck donated by Huawei Technologies, aiming to boost digital literacy and access to Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in Zimbabwe.

This initiative is part of the country’s efforts to harness technology for economic growth and development.

The Digtruck is likely equipped with digital tools and resources to provide training and education on ICTs, promoting digital inclusion and skills development.

Speaking at the State House today, the President said this project aligns with Zimbabwe’s vision to achieve an upper-middle-class economy by 2030.

“We must always remember that the future belongs to those who prepare for it today.”

“We expect this program to help bridge the rural urban digital devide, to propel the growth of the economy,prosperity and a brighter future for all,” he said

Huawei’s donation of the Digtruck demonstrates the company’s commitment to supporting Zimbabwe’s digital transformation and development goals.

The partnership between Huawei and the Zimbabwean government is expected to enhance the country’s digital infrastructure and promote economic growth.