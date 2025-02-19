NetOne Throws Weight Behind Digital Truck Initiative

In full support of a major move to boost Zimbabwe’s digital transformation agenda, NetOne group CEO, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani was in attendance as President Mnangagwa officially launched the National Digital Ambassadors Program and received a Mobile Digital Truck from Huawei Technologies.

Eng. Mushanawani demonstrated his support, underscoring the importance of collaboration and innovation in shaping Zimbabwe’s digital future. The NetOne Group CEO took pride in the program launched by Zimbabwe’s Head of State in the hopes that the digital economy would have been achieved by 2030.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

“The Digital Skills Ambassador program that was launched today by His Excellency is a critical milestone in the development of ICT in Zimbabwe”, said Eng. Mushanawani. “As we go digital, it is important that we up-skill and we train those that haven’t had an opportunity to encounter ICT so that we support Division 2030”.

According to Engineer Mushanawani, the country’s State Owned Telcos is supporting this transformative initiative aimed at bridging the digital divide and driving economic growth.