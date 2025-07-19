Econet Pays Shareholders USD$16,32 Million Dividend following Voice Volumes 44%Increase & Ecocash 27% Transaction rise

By Ross Moyo

Founded by Strive Masiyiwa, Econet is rewarding investors USD$16,3 Million Dividend as its data and FinTech business gains fuel growth.

In information just released, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the telecom powerhouse led by Zimbabwe’s richest man, is “set to pay out a $16.32 million interim dividend, as strong performance in its data and FinTech segments boosts investor confidence.”

EWZ’s Data traffic more than doubled, voice volumes jumped 44%, and its mobile money unit, EcoCash, saw a 27% rise in transactions.

On the other hand, Econet expanded 5G coverage to 100 new locations and rolled out more rural base stations to deepen digital inclusion.

This payout reaffirms Econet’s commitment to shareholders as it leans further into digital services and AI-driven operations.

The Telcos giant, led by Zimbabwe’s richest man,

Key Points to declaring this massive dividend entails Econet paying $16.3 million interim dividend as part of efforts to reward shareholders and boost investor confidence.

Zimbabwe’s largest Telcos Data traffic more than doubled, voice volumes up 44%, as Econet expanded 5G coverage and rural connectivity infrastructure.

Its EcoCash transactions rose 27%, while EcoSure and Maisha insurance units recorded sharp membership growth across Fintech portfolio.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited (Econet), the telecom giant announced this interim dividend of $16.32 million, reaffirming its commitment to delivering shareholder value amid solid operational performance.

EWZ boosted dividend as digital services expanded the $16.32 million dividend, set at $0.0063 per share, highlighting the company’s drive to reward shareholders as it pivots toward a digital services-led model. The payout comes as Econet continues to leverage its network infrastructure, financial platforms, and artificial intelligence to deepen customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Apparently during the quarter ended May 31, 2025, Econet recorded a significant surge in data traffic, underpinned by sustained investment in network modernization. Data usage more than doubled, while voice volumes rose 44 percent year-over-year. This surge reflects a growing consumer appetite for connectivity and underpins Econet’s future revenue potential.

The company introduced ten cost-effective base stations to improve rural coverage, deployed 20 new sites, and expanded 5G coverage across 100 additional locations in Zimbabwe—moves aimed at strengthening its digital ecosystem and capacity for future growth.

The Financial Technology unit accelerated financial inclusion through Econet’s FinTech arm, including EcoCash and EcoSure, which also delivered strong gains. EcoCash recorded a 22 percent increase in customer activity and a 27 percent rise in transaction volumes, boosted by a 110 percent increase in wallet funding.

Econet also covers insurance through EcoSure, the company’s life insurance service, grew policy subscriptions by 43 percent, while its short-term insurance unit Moovah rose 69 percent in policyholders. The medical insurance platform Maisha posted a 92 percent membership increase, underscoring a successful push into broader financial services.

Masiyiwa’s influence remains firm in Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, a key subsidiary of the Econet Group, which has built a strong presence in the telecommunications industry, serving more than 14 million subscribers over two decades. Its operations span Africa, Europe, South America, and East Asia, reflecting its international reach.

Zimbabwean Strive Masiyiwa, who owns a controlling 52.85 percent stake in Econet, remains a dominant figure in Africa’s telecom space. With an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion, he is among the continent’s wealthiest individuals and a major force in Zimbabwe’s digital economy.

The company’s steady growth and $16.32-million payout reflect not only robust performance but also investor confidence in its strategy to drive digital innovation and financial inclusion at scale.