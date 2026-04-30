NetOne has expanded its customer base to 4,101,492 active subscribers after adding nearly 38,600 new users in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to figures published by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

The operator’s subscriber total rose from 4,062,894 recorded in the previous quarter, reinforcing its position as Zimbabwe’s second largest mobile network provider.

The latest increase comes at a time when competition within the country’s telecoms sector continues to intensify, with operators pushing for growth through network improvements, promotional packages, and targeted customer retention campaigns.

POTRAZ’s quarterly report shows that NetOne’s gains formed a key part of the overall rise in active mobile subscriptions across Zimbabwe, which climbed from 16.43 million to 16.78 million during the period under review. The sector’s expansion was driven mainly by NetOne and market leader Econet Wireless, which also added subscribers, while Telecel saw a marginal decline.

Despite posting subscriber growth, NetOne recorded a slight dip in market share as Econet widened its lead.

However, the increase in its active user base signals continued resilience and demand for its services in a market where consumers are becoming increasingly sensitive to pricing, data availability, and network quality.

The fourth quarter is traditionally a busy period for mobile operators, often characterised by higher communication needs during the festive season.

NetOne’s continued subscriber growth reflects both improved customer engagement and broader recovery trends in Zimbabwe’s mobile sector, which has been expanding its data and voice capacities through steady investment in network infrastructure.

With its subscriber base now above the 4.1 million mark, NetOne enters 2026 with renewed momentum.

The operator is expected to intensify efforts to retain customers and grow its footprint as the industry transitions more heavily toward data driven services and the rollout of next-generation technologies.