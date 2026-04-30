Since the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) installed the Traffic Monitoring and Tracking System (TTMS), a quality control and data traffic packets monitoring platform in 2022, it is interesting to note that the national regulator has published actual data throughout, driven by the Internet Service Providers and Mobile Network Operators.

Top amongst the most trafficked web portals are social media platforms, and the numbers for the fourth quarter of 2025 paint a clear picture of Zimbabweans’ digital habits.

WhatsApp leads the pack by an extraordinary margin, consuming 20.69% of all mobile internet/data traffic in the country during Q4 2025. The messaging platform remains the undisputed backbone of daily communication for millions of Zimbabweans.

YouTube follows in second place, accounting for 9.53% of mobile data traffic, driven by video streaming, music, and long-form content.

Facebook secures third position with 7.89% while X (formerly Twitter) trails significantly at just 0.40% of total mobile data usage.

Notably, the Other category housing data-intensive platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Netflix commands a massive 61.48% of mobile data traffic, where high-definition video streaming and aggressive pre-loading dramatically inflate consumption.

These platforms were not passive participants in Zimbabwe’s internet boom, they were primary drivers. Total mobile internet/data traffic surged 11.27% quarter-on-quarter from 144.09 petabytes to 160.33 petabytes in Q4 2025. Social media’s contribution to this growth is unmistakable.

This underscores how video-first platforms are accelerating data demand at an unprecedented rate. Internet penetration consequently climbed to 84.55%, with broadband penetration reaching 82.63%.

Three key factors are accelerating this shift:

1. The rapid rollout of next-generation infrastructure 47 additional 5G base stations (total now 366) and 167 new LTE sites, is enabling faster, more reliable connectivity.

2. Starlink’s entry has been transformative. The satellite provider recorded a staggering 42.76% increase in fixed internet traffic, grabbing market share from incumbent Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

3. Mobile operators are seeing voice bundles increasingly used for data, with total mobile voice traffic rising 9.04% much of it driven by WhatsApp calling and social media interactions.