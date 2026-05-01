By Ross Moyo

Fixed internet service providers in Zimbabwe recorded 389,146 active subscriptions in Q4 2025, up 8.25% from 359,472 in Q3.

The growth was led by Fixed LTE at 143,323 subscriptions, up 6.99%, and fibre at 86,225, up 7.42%.

VSAT subscriptions, driven by Starlink, surged 31.62% to 67,057 and now represent 17.23% of fixed subscriptions.

DSL declined 1.73% to 87,713, while WiMAX fell 13.17% to 1,305 and CDMA dropped 22.77% to 78.

Leased lines were flat at 3,445, up 0.35%.

Total fixed internet/data traffic rose 8.86% to 479.94 PB, with Liquid at 232.32 PB and Starlink at 168.21 PB.

Starlink’s traffic grew 42.76%, lifting its market share 8.32 percentage points to 35.05%.

Liquid ceded 10.49 percentage points to 48.41%, while TelOne gained on 45.39 PB, up 35.01%.

IAP revenue increased marginally by 0.83% to ZWG 2.53 billion, while operating costs fell 7.06% to ZWG 1.78 billion.

Capital expenditure by IAPs rose 0.74% to ZWG 217.48 million.

ARPU for IAPs declined 6.86% to ZWG 6,502.57, as subscription growth outpaced revenue.

Equipped international bandwidth grew 6.46% to 1,688,770 Mbps, with African Fibre Networks adding 76.92% capacity.

Used incoming bandwidth rose 10.88% to 604,440 Mbps, reflecting higher consumption.

Fixed Wireless Access subscriptions are taking share from wired broadband, per POTRAZ trend analysis.

The report notes consumer preference for “flexible hardware-light Internet solutions” is driving FWA growth.