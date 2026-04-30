Zimbabwe’s mobile network operators expanded network infrastructure in the fourth quarter with 47 new 5G base stations and 167 additional LTE sites deployed as operators race to meet rising demand for faster mobile and internet services.

New figures from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) show total 5G base stations increased to 366 in the fourth quarter, up from 319 in the previous quarter, while LTE base stations rose to 3,585 from 3,418.

Operators also added 98 new 3G sites and 68 new 2G base stations during the period under review.

POTRAZ said the increase in next-generation infrastructure is expected to improve connectivity, network quality and download speeds across the country.

Econet increased its 5G base stations from 298 to 340 during the quarter, adding 42 new sites and also expanded its 2G footprint from 2,903 to 2,981 base stations, its 3G network from 1,919 to 1,997, and its LTE sites from 1,747 to 1,825 maintaining its dominant player positionn mobile infrastructure

NetOne also expanded its 5G base stations from 21 to 26, and added 89 LTE sites to bring its total to 1,743, and expanded its 3G network to 1,620 base stations from 1,600 meanwhile its 2G declined slightly to 1,449 base stations from 1,459.

Telecel’s infrastructure remained largely unchanged in the quarter, with no additions to its 5G, LTE or 3G footprint.

POTRAZ said the mobile base station market remains highly concentrated, with Econet maintaining a commanding lead across all technologies. While NetOne continued to strengthen its position in 3G and LTE, particularly to improve network reach, Telecel remained largely stagnant as infrastructure investment slowed.

The urban-rural split in base station deployment also showed Econet retaining the widest national footprint. Econet operated 4,886 base stations in urban areas and 2,257 in rural areas, giving it 58.01% of urban infrastructure and 48.22 % of rural coverage.

NetOne followed with 2,678 urban base stations and 2,160 rural sites, translating to a 31.79% share in urban areas and 46.14% in rural areas. Telecel trailed with 859 urban base stations and 264 rural sites, accounting for 10.20% and 5.64 % respectively.

The sector report shows competition is strongest between Econet and NetOne in rural infrastructure, where both operators now control more than 45% of total rural base stations meanwhile, Econet remains firmly ahead in urban areas , controlling well over half of all base stations deployed.

POTRAZ said the continued rollout of base stations, particularly 4G and 5G sites, is expected to play a central role in improving service quality and supporting Zimbabwe’s growing shift toward a more data-driven digital economy.