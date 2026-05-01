Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, Chief Executive Officer of NetOne, has been inducted into the 2026 Business Hall of Fame, in recognition of his leadership in driving the state-owned telecoms operator’s transformation agenda.

The honour places Mushanawani among a select group of executives acknowledged for shaping Zimbabwe’s business landscape, with his tenure at NetOne largely defined by network modernisation, subscriber growth, and the repositioning of the operator within the country’s digital economy.

Speaking during the induction ceremony, Eng Mushanawani reflected on the milestone and the broader journey of NetOne’s evolution.

Under his leadership, NetOne has recorded notable growth in its subscriber base, a development that has become central to the company’s operational and strategic shift. The expanding customer footprint has strengthened the operator’s capacity to scale digital services, including mobile financial solutions and data-driven platforms.

The increase in subscriptions has also reinforced NetOne’s role in extending connectivity to underserved areas, aligning with national objectives around digital inclusion and access. Industry observers point to this growth as a key enabler in the operator’s transition from a traditional telecom provider to a broader digital services player.

Eng Mushanawani’s recognition comes at a time when telecom operators are increasingly positioning themselves at the intersection of connectivity and financial technology. For NetOne, this has translated into leveraging its infrastructure and subscriber reach to support fintech integration and enhance service delivery.

The Hall of Fame induction underscores not only individual leadership but also the institutional progress within NetOne, particularly in areas such as network expansion, service innovation, and customer acquisition.

For the technology and fintech ecosystem, the recognition highlights the growing importance of telecom-led digital transformation, where subscriber scale, infrastructure investment, and service diversification continue to shape competitiveness.