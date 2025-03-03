WhatsApp To Introduce New Privacy Setting For Profile Links

Popular messaging app WhatsAppis set to roll out a new privacy setting that will give users more control over who can see their profile links. The feature, currently in the testing phase, will allow users to manage the visibility of their social media links added to their WhatsApp profile.

The new setting, found in the Android 2.25.5.19 beta version, will provide users with four options to choose from:

1. Everyone: This option will make the profile link visible to everyone, including those who are not in the user’s contact list.

2. My Contacts: This option will limit the visibility of the profile link to only those who are in the user’s contact list.

3. My contacts except…: This option will allow users to select specific contacts who will not be able to see their profile link.

4. Nobody: This option will make the profile link completely private, and only the user will be able to see it.

According to WhatsApp, the new feature is designed to give users more control over their online presence and to help them manage unwanted interactions. The feature is optional, and users can select any of the four options based on their preference.

The introduction of this new feature is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance user privacy and security. In recent months, the company has rolled out several new features, including end-to-end encryption and two-factor authentication.

The new profile link privacy setting is currently available to a limited number of beta testers via the Google Play Beta Program. WhatsApp is expected to roll out the feature to more users in the coming weeks via a stable release.

As WhatsApp continues to evolve and improve its features, users can expect to see more enhancements to their privacy and security settings. With the introduction of this new feature, WhatsApp is demonstrating its commitment to providing users with more control over their online presence and to helping them manage their digital footprint.