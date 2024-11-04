Mbare Fire Disaster Creates Beneficiation Opportunities For Envisioned New Market Double In Size

By Ross Moyo

The recent Mbare fire disaster has created brand new opportunities that will allow beneficiation of produce sold at the market whose rebuilding is expected to double the number of traders at the market to 10 000.

In an exclusive interview with TechnoMag, local government Minister Daniel Garwe revealed this following his meeting with Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and locally contracted Company behind modifying the Mbare Market to an upmarket site.

“So, in a sense, the fire disaster has created opportunities upon which we are now riding on to build better and bigger. The structure will have three floors,” said Minister Garwe.

“Those who trade in hardware will be on the ground floor. Those who trade in vegetables and perishable items will be on the first floor. And those who trade in other products will be on the other floor. We are expecting to accommodate 10 000 traders upon completion in six months.”

Minister Garwe said farmers of perishable produce have traditionally faced challenges in preserving their commodities, which impact on prices and earnings. Nevertheless, the new market makes provision for cold rooms and dryers to preserve and add value to perishable produce.

“In addition, the design of the new market will include cold rooms for cold chain products and dry chain products. We don’t want our farmers to come and spend days at the market while their produce goes bad,” added Minister Garwe.

“We also want to promote value addition at the same time. The unsold vegetables can be put in dryers and become mufushwa (dried vegetables). Tomatoes can also be canned there in Mbare under the same roof.”

The Minister Garwe also revealed plans for a budget hotel to accommodate farmers.

“We also need to ensure that we provide accommodation for farmers who are coming from all over the country,” he said.

“Carter House, which was created for that purpose, is dilapidated. We have decided to develop Carter House into a budget hotel where farmers can go, spend the night, do their business in the morning and then go back home.”

This development will also be felt in the capital’s other two similar big markets with plans to develop the furniture manufacturing complex in Glen View 8, which has been razed by fire several times and High Glen.

“As we develop Mbare, we have said we must also develop Glen View Area 8. Two sites have already been identified in the suburb, Glen View Area 8 is one site to accommodate 2 500 traders; another one is in the High Glen area to accommodate another 2 500,” added Minister Garwe.

Engineer Fungai Matahwa the contractor and chief executive of Masimba Holdings said they have started work on designs for the Mbare market.

“The project is not just about constructing a market; it is about constructing a resilient trading hub that will enhance economic opportunities for thousands of our citizens,” he said.

The Engineer said the new complex will have world-class standards.

“It does not mean if something is said to be world class, it has to be expensive for traders.”

Mbare Msika will see an upgrade including a budget hotel, cold rooms and a three-storey structure to accommodate 10 000 traders, with the Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe adding that the project is expected to be completed within the next six months.

Masimba Holdings contracted to implement the project, which was prompted by a fire that razed part of the country’s biggest and oldest market on October 8 is enlisted on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

“We are now at the stage where we are finalising the design,” Minister Garwe said.

“The President directed that we should build better and bigger. This has now become part of the regeneration exercise that we are launching.”