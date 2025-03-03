Outdated Cybersecurity Systems Expose African Businesses to Rising Cyber Threats

African businesses relying on legacy cybersecurity systems are facing increased vulnerability to sophisticated cyberattacks, according to cybersecurity experts.

The rapid evolution of cyber threats is rendering traditional on-premises security solutions obsolete, creating risks for businesses across the continent.

By Vongai Masuka

Global cybersecurity firm, ESET has warned that these outdated systems, characterized by aging hardware and software, lack the necessary modern security features and integration capabilities to effectively combat contemporary cybercrime.

According to the ESET Chief Security Evangelist, Tony Anscombe, businesses are exposed to data breaches, financial losses, and reputational damage.

“Africa’s rapidly expanding economy has made it a target for cybercriminals looking to exploit weak points in the digital infrastructure of local businesses, “Cyber threats are also evolving and adapting faster than ever – which means that businesses need to be able to upgrade their cybersecurity in real-time, to ensure their data and finances remain protected against the latest threats.” he said.

He also said that in cases of data breach, the brand’s reputation will be damaged.

“If a data breach occurs, it will impact operational continuity and damage the brand’s reputation far more than the downtime needed to upgrade their systems. Recognising that outdated solutions could cost them more in the long run, businesses are switching over to clout based solutions.

“Recognizing that outdated solutions could cost them more in the long run, businesses are switching over to cloud-based solutions,” Anscombe stated.

Cloud-based systems provide a “protective layer” outside of a business’s internal network, blocking threats before they can reach critical infrastructure. They also offer cost flexibility and scalability, crucial for Africa’s growing start-up ecosystem.