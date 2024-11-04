Govt Capacitating 32 Rural Development Councils, Begins With Mat South Digitization Roving Expo – Mavetera

By Ross Moyo

Government is capacitating 32 Rural District Council’s beginning with Matebeleland South Digitization Roving Expo launched by the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Tatenda Mavetera at Dulivhadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge over the weekend.

Minister Mavetera also mentioned that the country’s leading Telcos, Mobile Network Operators Econet and State-owned NetOne had already been advised to complement the Government’s drive to expand and address connectivity issues in areas with deficiencies. The Minister said the country had made great progress towards ensuring a paperless and digitised economy by 2030 adding that her ministry is rolling out the provincial digitisation expos with the view of amplifying knowledge and adoption of the concept by Zimbabweans.

“We are moving to all districts carrying out these roving expos so that we move together with one vision on this journey to total digital transformation,” said Dr Mavetera. She said the Government was also reviewing a number of policies to align them with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) so that they efficiently roll out our digital transformation initiative.

“As we walk on the road to digitisation, as a Government we are building the capacity of local authorities, especially Rural District Councils (RDCs) to be able to adapt to the new way of business.

“So, we are going to be equipping 32 RDCs in the first phase and in Matabeleland South, we are starting with Beitbridge RDC,” said the Minister.

Dr. Mavetera said it was also critical for Zimbabweans to fully embrace the digitisation concept and adopt the use of modern technology.

She urged government departments and private players, to join the Second Republic’s drive and ensure the introduction of e-services, stating it was pleasing to note that already many corporations had started implementing some of the digital related services to enhance the ease of doing business.

“Today, we converge to celebrate the transformative power of technology and innovation, aimed to propel our nation into a brighter digital future,” said Matabeleland South’s Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu in complementing the ICT Minister.

“This expo presents a unique platform for everyone to share ideas and showcase cutting edge ICT solutions.

“Our collective goal is to foster meaningful collaboration, drive sustainable economic growth, enhance Zimbabwe’s competitiveness in the global digital landscape and improve the lives of our citizens”.

Beitbridge East legislator, Albert Nguluvhe said he was confident the Government would deliver on its promise to expand and upgrade the mobile telecommunications facilities in the district.

The Beitbridge Legislator said the state of affairs in terms of mobile or fixed telephones in most remote areas was a cause for concern.

This means Border mobile network expansion has been prioritized by the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Mavetera.

Governent through the Beitbridge Launch has worked on a raft of measures to expand and upgrade mobile communication facilities in border areas where most people are relying on foreign service providers.

Experience by locals has shown worst affected people are those living in rural Beitbridge, Plumtree and parts of Manicaland.

The Minister of InformationCommunication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, said already teams had moved on the ground to make the necessary pre-works assessments.

“We are alive to the communication challenges in the border areas and our teams are already making necessary assessments so that work begins,” said Dr Mavetera.

“Let me assure you that it will not be business as usual and we have given ourselves up to the first quota of next year to achieve that task. We will make sure that in line with the vision of our leader, no one remains behind in terms of accessing communication facilities”.