NetOne Partners with Mutasa Rural District Council for the National Clean Up Campaign

By Ross Moyo

NetOne Zimbabwe’s leading mobile network operator has hailed its collaboration with the local and many other stakeholders in Mutasa Rural District Council by actively participating in the National Clean-up Day and bin installations in its efforts to fulfil its mandate on corporate social responsibility and environmental conservation. Also aligned with its mission to develop communities and transform lives through digital solutions. The clean-up initiative seeks to reduce litter, prevent pollution, and protect natural habitats.



NetOne Chief Commercial Officer, Learnmore Musunda, emphasized that the joint initiative which took place on Friday the 1st of November 2024 at Hauuna Business Centre in Mutasa District is aimed at tackling environmental challenges and promoting sustainable practices within the community. This joint initiative aims to tackle environmental challenges, cleaning the environs as part of broader efforts, and promote a clean, safe and healthy environment in the spirit of cleaning as sustainable practices within the community. By aligning efforts with the local stakeholders, NetOne demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility, environmental conservation strides to set an example of responsible corporate citizenship and inspire other corporates to join hands in this cause.



Musunda further reiterated that NetOne has always taken part in this cleaning exercise in partnership with EMA and other local stakeholders but this time the initiative is bigger and better as it includes outdoor bin installations. NetOne is not just about connecting people through telecom services, but is also concerned about connecting with the environment and communities we serve.

The Telcos participation in events like the National Clean-up Day showcases NetOne’s commitment to making a positive impact beyond the digital realm, also aligning well with the Mobile Network Operator’s vision as NetOne of promoting clean a environment, above all, continuing to encourage citizens to dispose of litter responsibly by properly using bins.



The company’s Chief Commercial Officer, also said “the National Clean-up Day is a collective effort to clean up and preserve the environment.

“It’s a day where individuals and organisations come together to pick up litter, promote recycling, encourage proper disposal of waste and raise awareness about the importance of keeping our surroundings clean and green. We will continue to support the government’s efforts to make sure that we all live in a clean and healthy environment,” Musunda stated.



NetOne Acting Head Marketing, Tatenda Makumborenga weighed in saying by cleaning up the surroundings, the company contributes to a healthier ecosystem and a more sustainable future. “Beyond environmental benefits, the clean-up day fosters a sense of community pride and unity. It unifies people, and creates a shared sense of responsibility towards our communities and surroundings. The clean-up initiative to be held on Friday the 1st of November 2024, will bring together local residents, fostering a sense of community pride and ownership in maintaining clean environs. As a network, NetOne cares, and continues to make sure that communities stay united and healthy.” Looking ahead, NetOne plans to expand its clean-up efforts to reach out to more communities and make a greater impact on environmental conservation” said Makumborenga.



NetOne’s Contributions to Business and Digital Innovation cannot be overstated as Tatenda Makumborenga, the MNO’s Acting Head of Marketing, highlighted some of the range of innovative products and services which includes both cutting-edge technology and community-driven solutions, some of the company’s key offerings:



One Business: A tailored communication solution designed for businesses of all sizes, offering a combo package that includes calls, data, SMS, and more.

One Connect: Enterprise solutions for various sectors like mining, agriculture, and education, providing dedicated network connectivity for businesses and communities.

Telemedicine Platforms: Bridging the healthcare gap by enabling real-time doctor consultations through mobile connectivity.

Smart Agriculture: Solutions for livestock monitoring and management, aimed at boosting agricultural productivity.

Smart Parks: In partnership with the Zimbabwe National Parks, NetOne is working to ensure the safety of wildlife, particularly in Hwange and Chivero National Parks, using smart technology to protect animals from poachers.

One Money Services: A wide range of convenient financial services, including One Remit for forex transactions, ZESA token purchases, DSTV subscriptions, airtime, school fees payments, and more.

A Future-Connected Zimbabwe

NetOne continues to lead the charge in digital innovation, connecting communities and bridging the digital divide. By focusing on network expansion and environmental conservation, NetOne is committed to ensuring that no one and no place is left behind, regardless of their location in Zimbabwe.

“We remain Zimbabwe’s network of choice,” said Makumborenga. “Our goal is to connect, empower, and bridge the digital divide. Through our services, we are committed to ensuring that all Zimbabweans, regardless of their geographical location, stay connected.”