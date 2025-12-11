The digital transformation agenda is entering a defining phase, with ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera warning that the future of public service delivery will depend on how quickly institutions embrace innovation, digital efficiency and citizen-centred technology.

Speaking at the launch of the TelOne Omni Contact Centre, Mavetera said the service landscape is shifting rapidly, driven by artificial intelligence, multi-channel communication platforms and rising expectations for faster, smarter engagement.

“The Omni Contact Centre is a crucial milestone in enhancing service delivery across sectors,” Mavetera said. “It reflects our commitment to leveraging technology to improve communication, strengthen accountability and deliver better services to both citizens and businesses.”

The increasing use of AI-powered systems, data analytics and integrated digital platforms has heightened the need for modernised customer-service models. Mavetera said the new centre would help respond to this demand by unifying channels from chatbots to social media into a single, efficient system.

“This centre will create value by modernising services, improving turnaround times and making institutions more accessible,” she said. “Citizens deserve seamless interactions, and this technology helps us meet that expectation.”

The launch also aligns with the objectives of the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), which places emphasis on digital skills, innovation and improved public-sector performance. Mavetera said the facility supports long-term development goals by strengthening productivity, inclusivity and digital readiness.

She noted that the centre comes at a time when the country is positioning itself as a competitive destination for business process outsourcing (BPO). New tax incentives aimed at supporting the sector are expected to open more job opportunities for young people and widen pathways for careers in the digital economy.

The new contact centre demonstrates the practical intersection of technology, policy and service excellence, bringing together government, private sector, academia and civil society.

“This is not just a launch for industry players,” Mavetera said. “It is a moment for citizens as primary beneficiaries of public services to understand how digital change is shaping their everyday experiences.”

Government digital priorities include expanding broadband, enhancing e-government systems, strengthening digital trust and empowering businesses to innovate. The centre is expected to support these efforts by providing a model for integrated, citizen-centric service delivery.

Mavetera emphasised that artificial intelligence is now a key driver of modern customer experience, with capabilities such as personalised responses, faster processing and improved feedback analysis transforming how organisations serve the public.

“AI has moved from optional to essential,” she said. “We must continue to innovate so that our systems remain responsive, efficient and aligned with global standards.”

Nearly a decade after digitalisation became a core development agenda, Mavetera said the vision remains unchanged: technology must improve livelihoods, strengthen institutions and support progress across sectors.

“Digital transformation is evolving. It will continue to evolve. But our commitment to serving citizens better remains constant,” she said. “By working together, we can build a digital future that is competitive, inclusive and ready for the next generation.”

While institutions face growing pressure to keep pace with global digital trends, Mavetera said the sector will remain strong only through sustained innovation, collaboration and coordinated action.