By Ross Moyo

TelOne, a leading telecommunications company in Zimbabwe, is set to create over 175 jobs after today’s launch of its state-of-the-art Omni Contact Centre, a cutting-edge facility designed to deliver world-class customer engagement and unlock new revenue streams for the business. The launch took place in the capital city with the centre integrating multiple customer-interaction channels, including voice, email, live chat, social media, and AI-driven self-service channels and analytics platforms.

Speaking at the launch, TelOne CEO, Engineer Lawrence Nkala, emphasized that the centre represents a strategic shift towards becoming a digitally-enabled customer experience partner.

“We are excited to launch this facility and look forward to transforming the customer experience in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Nkala highlighted that the centre is expected to create over 165 direct and indirect jobs, largely targeting young people, and position TelOne to participate meaningfully in the customer experience, BPO, and Call Centre Services market.

“This move is poised to boost Zimbabwe’s digital economy and create new opportunities for businesses and individuals alike,” he added.

TelOne’s Chief Operating Officer, Maureen Mutia, said the Omni Contact Centre is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

“We are committed to delivering fast, digital, and people-centred services, and this centre is a significant milestone in our transformation journey,” she said.

The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is equipped with advanced analytics capabilities, enabling businesses to gain valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences. This will enable them to tailor their services and improve customer satisfaction.

The centre’s AI-driven self-service channels will also enable customers to access information and services at their convenience, reducing wait times and improving response rates. This is a game-changer for Zimbabwe’s customer service landscape, said Mutia.

The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is a shining example of what can be achieved through collaboration and innovation and government is proud to be a part of this initiative, according to Minister of ICT Tatenda A. Mavetera.

The centre’s launch is aligned with the government’s National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) and Vision 2030 goals, which aim to promote economic growth and digital transformation.

“TelOne is proud to be a part of this initiative,” said CEO Engineer Nkala.

The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is set to revolutionize the customer experience in Zimbabwe, providing businesses with a state-of-the-art platform to engage with customers. Government also showed excitement to see the Mutapa investment fund entity’s impact it will have on the country’s economy and citizens, as Minister Mavetera alluded.

“The future of customer service in Zimbabwe is here, and it’s digital,” said Nkala. “We are committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences, and this centre is just the beginning.”