Australia has officially enforced a world-first law blocking children under the age of 16 from using major social media platforms, a move that has ignited global debate about online safety, digital rights and the responsibility of tech companies.

Beginning December 10th, platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat must verify that their users are 16 or older or face steep penalties. The Australian government says this drastic measure is meant to protect minors from cyberbullying, predators, mental-health harm and exposure to mature content, which continue to rise on social platforms.

To enforce the new age limit, platforms will be required to use various verification techniques — including AI-based age estimation, facial-recognition tools and ID validation — to determine whether a user is genuinely above the legal threshold. Children who already have accounts but do not meet the age limit are expected to be gradually removed from the platforms.

However, not all platforms fall under the restriction. Some communication-based or educational services such as Discord, Google Classroom, LinkedIn and Roblox remain accessible to minors — a decision that has sparked criticism. Many argue that platforms like Discord also host harmful content and should not be exempt at a time when Australia is attempting to tighten online safety laws so aggressively.

This monumental shift raises an important question for Zimbabwe: should we adopt similar restrictions to protect our children online? Zimbabwean children are increasingly exposed to social media without proper supervision, digital-literacy training or safeguards. Surveys have shown that many minors encounter adult content, cyberbullying and unsafe online interactions at a young age, often without fully understanding the risks. Considering Zimbabwe’s rising internet penetration — especially through mobile devices — these challenges are becoming more common and more difficult to manage.

A policy like Australia’s could, on the surface, offer powerful protection. It would force platforms to take responsibility, encourage safer digital environments and reduce exposure to dangerous content. It could also help parents, who often feel overwhelmed trying to monitor their children’s online activities.

But the Zimbabwean reality is more complex. Unlike Australia, Zimbabwe does not yet have a universal digital ID system, widespread access to advanced verification tools or consistent enforcement mechanisms. Many families share devices. Some children rely on social media platforms for learning, creative expression and essential communication. A blanket ban could unintentionally isolate them or push them toward even riskier, unregulated platforms.

Zimbabwe may, however, adopt a balanced version of this model — one that blends age-appropriate platform restrictions with education, awareness campaigns, parental-control tools and tighter cooperation between POTRAZ, telecom operators and global platforms. The conversation is timely: as the digital world expands, safeguarding young Zimbabweans will require both innovation and context-aware policy.

Australia’s bold move is a reminder that online safety is no longer optional. Whether Zimbabwe follows the same path or develops its own approach, one thing is clear — protecting children in the digital age has become a national priority that can no longer be ignored.