Liquid Technologies Uganda Launches Microsoft Azure Stack

Liquid Technologies Uganda launched its first Microsoft Azure Stack offering last week, this achievement is an important milestone as it allows local businesses to use cloud solutions that comply with local data regulations and the launch comes at a time when many African businesses are migrating to the cloud, driven by numerous benefits such as scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

The deployment is hoped to help both large enterprises, as well as small and medium businesses and the launch demonstrates Liquid’s support of the Uganda Digital Transformation Roadmap that seeks to connect 90 percent of households in the country to the Internet by 2040.

Michael Mukasa, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Uganda, said: “The Azure Stack hub in the country will be a game-changer for local businesses. It will provide them with cost-effective access to local cloud solutions, help them meet local data regulatory requirements, and enable them to run latency-sensitive business applications efficiently.”

The company has not shared which data center the Azure Stack will be housed in Cassava’s Africa Data Centres unit doesn’t currently have a facility in Uganda.

Raxio Group has a colocation facility in the country, located just outside of Kampala. MTN also claims to have six data centers in Uganda which across them have the capacity for 972 racks.

Liquid has thus far deployed Microsoft Azure Stacks in five countries in Africa. The company teamed up with Boston IT Solutions in August 2023 to deploy the Azure infrastructure across Africa, starting with Zambia.