Zim App, Vakacha Visit To Enrich Travel

By Ross Moyo

The latest Zimbabwean innovation and invention, “Vakacha App”, the brainchild of entrepreneur Anesu Manjengwa, who is also behind the Sadza.com app and the Zimitapp, which is designed to connect local businesses with consumers intends to make a mark that cannot be erased following its recent launch.

“We believe that Vhakacha will not only enrich the travel experience but also support local economies by promoting attractions and businesses that might otherwise go unnoticed,” said Manjengwa.

“We want to ensure that everyone can navigate Zimbabwe effortlessly while learning about the rich history and culture of our beautiful country,” he said.

“With Vhakacha, we are not just offering a guide, we are creating a bridge between tourists and our local heritage.“

The app aims to enhance the overall tourism experience in Zimbabwe, by providing easy access to essential information.

Zimbabwe’s rich cultural diversity and stunning landscapes is now easier to explore following the recent launch of the Vhakacha Visit Zimbabwe application.

GPS-enabled, voice-activated virtual tour that will enhance the experience of tourists is provided by this application.

Available for both iOS and Android, Vakacha App allows users to download content and access it offline.

Travellers can therefore enjoy guided tours of popular attractions without an internet connection, and the app features narrated histories, pictures, and interesting facts about some of Zimbabwe’s most famous attractions, including the Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park, and Great Zimbabwe Ruins.