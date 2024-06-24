Liquid Slashes USD Bundle Prices by up to 45%

In a move that will bring joy to internet users across Zimbabwe, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a leading internet service provider, has announced a massive price reduction of up to 45% on their popular USD internet bundles packages.

The promotion applies to four of Liquid’s most popular plans, offering customers not only significant cost savings but also faster internet speeds.

The promotion which was announced today will run until October 1st, 2024, giving customers ample time to take advantage of these incredible deals.

Here’s a breakdown of the exciting new prices:

The Family entertainment package which was going for ZIG3, 054 with internet speeds of up to 100Mpbs translating to USD $226 using the interbank rank of ZIG 13, 5 has now been slashed to USD$129 translating to 43%.

Under this package users can now save up to $97, making high-speed internet a more realistic option for families.

The Modern Family package which was going ZiG 4,090 for 150Mpbs translating to USD $303 using the interbank rate of ZiG 13,5 has now been slashed to USD $169. This plan sees an even steeper discount of over 44%.

The Wibronix package which was going to ZiG 2,457 for with internet speed of up to 15Mbps has now translating to USD $182 using the interbank rate of ZiG 13,5 has now been reduced to USD $89 with internet speeds of up to 20Mbps.This budget-friendly plan is ideal for smaller families or those who prioritize affordability.

The FibroniX 99 up to 75Mbps package has now been reduced to USD $99. The package offers users with an affordable choice.

This promotion makes high-speed internet significantly more affordable for everyone, with users saving of up to 45%.