InnBucks Expands Remittance Service to 9 More Countries

Fintech company, InnBucks has expanded its international remittance service, allowing users to send money directly from their wallets to nine additional countries. Previously available only for transfers to South Africa, the service now includes the United Kingdom, China, the United Arab Emirates, Zambia, Tanzania, Botswana, Mozambique, Malawi, and Lesotho.

The cross-border transfer service is accessible via the InnBucks mobile app or through the USSD option. To send money, users follow four steps: on the app, select “Send Money,” then “Remittance,” choose the destination country, and follow the prompts to complete the transaction. For USSD, users can dial *569#, select the “Send Money” option, choose “Send to Another Country,” and follow the prompts.

The expansion comes amid rising demand for affordable and convenient remittance options, particularly among Zimbabweans with family, business, or trade ties across the region and beyond. The move positions InnBucks as a competitive local player in the growing digital remittance market.