Govt to Accelerate Rollout of TelOne Smart Traffic System

Government is set to accelerate the implementation of a Home-Grown Smart Traffic Management System developed by TelOne, following Cabinet approval to scale up the project nationwide. The system, which was piloted as a proof of concept in 2020 and utilized extensively during the COVID-19 period, aims to tackle traffic congestion, road accidents, and traffic law violations through advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and big data analytics.

According to today’s Cabinet briefing, the system “utilises advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and big data analytics to enhance traffic flow, road safety, and transparency.”

Key components include Command and Control Centres, intelligent cameras with Automatic Number Plate and Face Recognition, AI-based video analytics, and a predictive platform that optimises traffic signals. The enforcement system is designed for automatic fine issuance, with mobile interfaces enabling real-time updates and fine payments.

Tailored to Zimbabwe’s unique law enforcement challenges, the system integrates databases from the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), and the Civil Registry to accurately identify vehicle owners linked to traffic offences such as red-light violations, speeding, illegal parking, and failure to wear seatbelts. The briefing further noted the system’s capability in broader crime management, including “crowd detection and monitoring, pickpocketing, and loitering.”

The rollout will commence in Harare and Bulawayo, followed by expansion to other major towns. Officials emphasised the need for a “robust project governance framework, reliable power sources, stable internet connectivity, and strategic system integration” to ensure effective implementation. Additionally, specialised courts will be established to expedite justice delivery as the system becomes operational.

Cabinet highlighted that this localised approach is expected to foster “knowledge transfer, skills development, and national pride while promoting self-reliance and sustainability” in managing Zimbabwe’s traffic and security challenges.