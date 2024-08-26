ICT Ministry, Huawei Technologies Enhances Cyber Security Capabilities

Information Communication Technologies (lCT) ministry and Huawei Technologies collaborated on strategies to foster cyber resilience and enhancement and cyber security capabilities.

In today’s interconnected world, where digital transformation is not a just an aspiration but a necessity, the importance of cyber security cannot be overstated. As we embrace the benefits of ICT in enhancing our governmental operations, we must also be vigilant and proactive in safeguarding our digital infrastructure against the ever-evolving threats that lurk in cyberspace.

In fulfilling our mandate to leave no one and no place behind we must ensure that no one is left behind in cyber security awareness”, ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera said during the graduation ceremony of government Officials who had successfully completed the Cyber Security Training Program.

She said the collaboration between the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services and Huawei Technologies fosters cyber resilience because Huawei Technologies has brought to this program not only cutting-edge expertise but also a deep understanding of the challenges we face as a nation striving to secure its digital future.

Mavetera added that,” This training is not the end, but rather the beginning of a new chapter in your professional journey. Cyber security is dynamic and complex, it requires constant vigilance, continuous learning, and a collaborative approach. As the defenders of our digital infrastructure, you must work together, share knowledge, and support one another to build a resilient and secure digital environment for all Zimbabweans.

The Ministry will continue to organise such trainings so that you keep abreast with the ever-changing technological developments”.