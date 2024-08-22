Dandemutande Partners Oracle In Cloud Computing Services

Leading ICT solutions provider Dandemutande has established a strategic partnership with Oracle to provide a range of cloud computing services, leveraging Oracle expertise and technology to deliver innovative solutions to customers, the launch was held today in Harare.

The partnership is aligned with the purpose of transforming industries with cutting edge ICT solutions and the alliance is key to the expansion strategy across Africa with the aim of delivering cutting edge digital solutions tailored for client’s needs.

In an exclusive interview with Technomag, Dandemutande Chief Executive Officer Never Ncube said, “We are proud to partner Oracle because we believe that eventually everything goes in the cloud and with OCI there is enhanced security and our customers can safely migrate from own premises to the cloud.

The beauty about cloud is that you pay as you go and we believe the level of security we have built our customers can sleep peacefully relying on our cloud based storage”.

Speaking during the same event the Principle Architect Nileshe Jankee said, “this deal marks a significant mark in our journey and we are dedicated to offer seamless services”.

This launch marks a significant milestone in cloud technology because Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is a set of complementary cloud services that enable you to build and run a range of applications and services in a highly available hosted environment

OCI provides high-performance compute capabilities (as physical hardware instances) and storage capacity in a flexible overlay virtual network that is securely accessible from your on-premises network.