As Zimbabwe gears up to celebrate its 45th Independence Day and an initiative has been launched to empower citizens with digital skills, the Information Communications Technologies ministry has deployed a Digitruck which is a state-of-the-art mobile tech classroom to Gokwe Nembudziya, marking the beginning of a nationwide digital skills training campaign.

The program aims to equip 1.5 million citizens with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. The Digitruck is a digital caravan of knowledge, bringing computer literacy and online know-how to doorsteps across the nation.

This initiative serves as a powerful reminder that the struggle for empowerment continues, not with rifles, but with routers; not in trenches, but in tech h digitally literate nation is an empowered one.

As Zimbabwe celebrates its independence, the Digitruck is rolling out a new rhythm of innovation, empowerment, and digital transformation, shaping the country’s future and empowering its citizens for generations to come.