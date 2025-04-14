Tech

ICT Ministry Deploys Mobile Tech Classroom Digitruck To Gokwe

As Zimbabwe gears up to celebrate its 45th Independence Day and an initiative has been launched to empower citizens with digital skills, the Information Communications Technologies ministry has deployed a Digitruck which is a state-of-the-art mobile tech classroom to Gokwe Nembudziya, marking the beginning of a nationwide digital skills training campaign.

The program aims to equip 1.5 million citizens with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. The Digitruck is a digital caravan of knowledge, bringing computer literacy and online know-how to doorsteps across the nation.

This initiative serves as a powerful reminder that the struggle for empowerment continues, not with rifles, but with routers; not in trenches, but in tech h digitally literate nation is an empowered one.

As Zimbabwe celebrates its independence, the Digitruck is rolling out a new rhythm of innovation, empowerment, and digital transformation, shaping the country’s future and empowering its citizens for generations to come.

More in Tech