The Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services has spotlighted the growing role of young innovators in transforming Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector, as pupils from across the country built practical digital solutions to real world farming challenges at the ABEDAI National Robotics, AI & IoT Challenge held in Nyabhira, Mashonaland West Province.

The competition hosted at Lord Brighton College under the theme “Smart Agriculture for Food Security and Climate Resilience” brought together primary and secondary schools showcasing technology driven innovations aimed at improving farming efficiency and responding to climate pressures. Goromonzi High School emerged as the overall winner.

Competing schools presented working prototypes including smart irrigation systems, AI-powered crop monitoring tools, soil-health sensors, drone concepts and automated weather alert devices.

Institutions such as Dzivarasekwa High School, Adonai Private School, and St. Mannock’s Secondary School demonstrated how robotics, coding and IoT technology can be applied to Zimbabwe’s most pressing agricultural challenges.

The event was presided over by ICT Minister Hon. Tatenda A. Mavetera, represented by Chief Director Mr. Prince Sibanda.

In remarks delivered on her behalf, Minister Mavetera said emerging technologies are critical to boosting food production, reducing climate-related losses and preparing the next generation to participate in a modern, tech driven economy.

She emphasized that artificial intelligence, robotics and IoT solutions can strengthen food security, improve climate resilience and equip farmers with real time data needed to make informed decisions.

Officials said the competition reflects government’s “catch them young” strategy, exposing pupils to applied ICT skills that can help solve national problems while building a pipeline of future innovators.

Attendees were impressed by how young learners translated classroom knowledge into practical tools that address everyday challenges faced by farmers from water shortages and pest outbreaks to unpredictable weather patterns.

Organisers said the strong performance by participating schools shows that Zimbabwean pupils are capable of contributing meaningful technological solutions when given support and opportunities.