Zimbabwe has positioned itself as a rising hub for waste management investment and environmental innovation following the official opening of the 2026 International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) Africa Regional Chapter Waste Management and Circular Economy Conference in Harare.

The conference, presided over by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa as Environment Patron and Wildlife Ambassador, brought together delegates from across Africa, Europe and North America under the theme of advancing sustainable waste systems and circular economic models.

Speaking at the event, ISWA Africa Regional Chapter Advisory Board Chair Ms. Mpendulo Ginindza commended Zimbabwe’s policy direction, highlighting efforts to modernise waste management infrastructure, phase out open dumpsites and adopt Extended Producer Responsibility frameworks.

She noted that these reforms are increasingly aligning the country with global sustainability standards while opening avenues for private sector participation.

The conference coincided with the International Day of Zero Waste, reinforcing the urgency of transitioning from traditional waste disposal methods to circular economy practices that prioritise reuse, recycling and resource efficiency.

Exhibitions at the event showcased a growing pipeline of business opportunities in waste recovery, recycling technologies and sustainable packaging solutions.

Local and international companies presented innovations designed to convert waste into marketable products, signalling potential for new industries and job creation in Zimbabwe’s evolving green economy.

Zimbabwe generates an estimated 1.9 million tonnes of waste annually, driven largely by rapid urbanisation.

However, low recycling rates and reliance on poorly managed landfills continue to pose significant environmental and public health risks.

Weak implementation of existing policies due to inefficient collection systems, limited public awareness and an underdeveloped recycling sector has constrained progress.

Government officials indicated that renewed focus is being placed on strengthening regulatory frameworks and attracting investment into waste management systems.

The shift towards a circular economy is expected to create new value chains, stimulate small-to-medium enterprises and reduce pressure on the country’s natural environment.

The success of these ambitions will depend on the ability to translate policy into bankable projects, improve infrastructure and build partnerships between government, municipalities and private investors.

With international attention now focused on Harare, Zimbabwe is seeking to position itself not only as a participant in global environmental efforts but as a competitive player in the emerging circular economy where waste is no longer viewed as a burden, but as a driver of economic growth and sustainability.