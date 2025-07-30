ICT Minister Hosts Albinism Watch Party in Chikomba West Constituency

Information Communications Technologies minister Tatenda Mavetera recently hosted a powerful Albinism Watch Party in Chikomba West Constituency, bringing attention to the often-marginalized albinism community. This event not only increased visibility for individuals with albinism but also created a space where they felt loved, celebrated, and included.

The Albinism Watch Party provided a platform for individuals with albinism to share their experiences and challenges, the event featured emotional stories from the albinism community, emphasizing the need for empathy and understanding and Mavetera introduced the ‘Disability Sustainability Fund’ on her birthday, aiming to support individuals with disabilities in Chikomba West Constituency.

This initiative has sparked a sense of hope and belonging among individuals with albinism and disabilities in the community. By promoting inclusivity and support, Hon. Mavetera’s efforts may inspire others to work towards creating a more compassionate and understanding society.

The Disability Sustainability Fund is a significant step towards ensuring that no one is left behind in Chikomba West Constituency. By providing support to individuals with disabilities, the fund can help to bridge the gap in opportunities and resources, ultimately contributing to a more equitable society.

Hon. Mavetera’s commitment to promoting unity and love in the constituency is evident in her efforts to create a more inclusive environment. The Albinism Watch Party and the Disability Sustainability Fund are testaments to her dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of her constituents.