ZIMRA Boss Unveils Ambitious Digital Tax System to Monitor Every Zimbabwean Business

In a move to modernise Zimbabwe’s tax infrastructure, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Commissioner General Regina Chinamasa has announced sweeping reforms that will see all taxpayers—formal and informal—monitored under a unified digital tax system.

In an interview, Chinamasa detailed how ZIMRA is leveraging digital tools, artificial intelligence, and data integration to build what she described as a “single view of all taxpayers.” The vision includes the full incorporation of street vendors and informal market traders, including those at Mbare Musika, into a broader, tech-driven tax net.

“In the next two to three years, Zimbabweans can look forward to a robust integration of ZIMRA systems with broader government platforms,” Chinamasa said. “This approach will enable ZIMRA to achieve a single view of all taxpayers, regardless of where or how they conduct business.”

With informal trading accounting for a significant portion of Zimbabwe’s economy, the move signals a major shift in the country’s tax policy. “We envision a future where traders in Mbare and similar markets are able to automate their sales processes through fiscalisation solutions,” she said. “This will not only simplify compliance but also empower informal businesses to formalise and grow within a supportive digital ecosystem.”

The new system will be built on ZIMRA’s existing infrastructure—such as TaRMS, ASYCUDA, and the Fiscal Devices Management System—and will utilise artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify risk patterns and support smarter enforcement.

“These technologies enable us to extract insights, detect patterns, and support informed decision-making,” Chinamasa noted.

Responding to public concerns about selective enforcement, Chinamasa was clear: “ZIMRA is guided by core values of integrity, transparency, and fairness. We do not discriminate. All taxpayers are treated equally and fairly, regardless of political affiliation or background.”

ZIMRA is also expanding fiscalisation efforts to include even those businesses below the VAT threshold. “We are actively working on the fiscalisation of all taxpayers, including those below the VAT registration threshold,” Chinamasa said. “This initiative is designed to ensure greater transparency and accountability across the economy.”

To ease the transition, ZIMRA has introduced support structures for SMEs, including simplified tax regimes and flexible debt management options. “Presumptive taxes are in place to ease the burden of formal processes while still ensuring all contributors play their part,” Chinamasa explained. “We also offer flexible Payment and Debt Management Options for taxpayers facing cash flow constraints.”

While the tax system becomes more intelligent, Chinamasa insisted that harsh penalties are not the default approach. “Stringent enforcement tools are only applied in situations where taxpayers fail to engage meaningfully or where the levels of non-compliance are unacceptable.”

She also addressed concerns around the shadow economy and crypto activity, acknowledging the challenges but reaffirming that regulation in these areas remains a key priority. “The growth of both crypto assets and the underground cash economy remains a key area of focus,” she said. “The regulation and management of currencies falls under the purview of the Reserve Bank.”

Chinamasa concluded with a strong call for collective responsibility and trust-building. “Tax is not just a legal obligation, but a national contribution,” she said. “We are improving service delivery, strengthening complaint resolution channels, and holding ourselves to the highest standards of integrity. We invite every citizen to walk this journey with us. Integrity starts with all of us.”