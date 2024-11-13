Huawei Develops Breakthrough Storage Tech To Bypass US Sanctions

Chinese tech giant Huawei has unveiled its innovative Magneto-Electric Disk (MED) storage technology, designed to replace traditional hard disk drives (HDDs) and reduce reliance on American companies.

MED combines the benefits of solid-state drives (SSDs) and tape storage, offering high-performance and massive capacity.

The hybrid solution integrates SSD for high-speed access to warm data, proprietary tape system for archival cold data and Metadata maps stored in NAND for efficient data retrieval.

Huawei’s MED technology addresses the challenges posed by US sanctions, which restrict access to American-made hard drives.

By developing its own storage solutions, Huawei enhances supply chain security, reduces dependence on foreign technology and offers a competitive alternative to traditional HDDs.

With MED, Huawei has demonstrated its ability to innovate and overcome technological challenges.