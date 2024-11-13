Zimbabwe Strengthens Digital Security Ties with Russia at Africa-Russia Forum

Minister of ICT, Postal, and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, has announced a significant milestone following her participation in the inaugural Russia-Africa Ministerial Conference of the Africa-Russia Partnership Forum in Sochi, Russia.

At the conference, Zimbabwe took an important step towards enhancing its cybersecurity infrastructure by signing an implementation plan on information security with the Russian Federation. This agreement marks a key moment in the country’s efforts to improve digital security, with a focus on protecting data and boosting cybersecurity resilience.

The implementation plan outlines key measures designed to bolster Zimbabwe’s digital infrastructure and strengthen its cybersecurity defenses. By partnering with Russia, a global leader in cybersecurity, Zimbabwe is positioning itself to better safeguard its digital assets and combat the growing threats in the digital landscape.

“We are excited about the potential of this partnership,” said Minister Mavetera. “Collaborating with Russia on cybersecurity will help us protect our data and digital infrastructure, while also driving progress and innovation within our ICT sector.”

This partnership is expected to bring long-term benefits for Zimbabwe, including increased confidence in digital transactions, greater resilience to cyber threats, and enhanced collaboration on ICT development. It also opens doors for knowledge sharing and technological exchange between the two nations, creating new opportunities for capacity building and ICT growth.

The agreement underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to securing its digital future and positioning itself as a leader in cybersecurity within the region. The signing of this implementation plan marks an exciting chapter in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation, ensuring that the country remains on the cutting edge of ICT innovation and security.