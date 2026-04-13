A 13-year-old pupil from Zvishavane has clinched the top award in the robotics category at this year’s national science fair, earning praise for her ingenuity and signalling continued growth in local STEM education.

The learner, identified as Melissa Dube impressed judges with a functional prototype of an automated waste sorting robot designed for use in densely populated urban areas.

The project which uses basic sensors and programmed commands, was commended for its practicality and environmental relevance.

Science fair spokesperson Rindai Mhlanga said the competition attracted a record number of robotics submissions this year.

“We are seeing an encouraging shift where primary school learners are not only engaging with robotics but are demonstrating strong problem solving skills. Melissa’s work stood out for its originality and clear application,” she said.

Parents, educators and industry representatives attended the event, which is part of a nationwide effort to promote science and technology fields among young learners. Melissa will now represent the country at a regional expo later in the year.