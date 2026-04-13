Harare Institute of Technology has appointed a new governing board introducing members linked to the information technology and engineering sectors in what officials described as a strategic step toward strengthening the institution’s research and innovation mandate.

The appointment announced include academics, industry specialists and former technology executives expected to guide policy, infrastructure development and academic programming at the institution.

In a statement, the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education said the new board would prioritise modernization of labs, expansion of digital skills training and stronger partnerships with private sector players.

“The institute plays a critical role in producing high level technologists.Strengthening governance structures ensures it remains aligned with national industrialisation goals,” the ministry said.

HIT administrators added that the board is expected to oversee long term planning as the institution responds to rising demand for home grown ICT solutions and applied technology graduates.