Zimbabwe is set to host an international technology gathering this week as the 7th Global Systems Hackathon begins in Harare on Friday.

Organisers confirmed yesterday that the two-day event will bring together innovators, software developers, engineering students and entrepreneurs from across Africa and beyond to design artificial intelligence driven solutions for health, climate and public-service challenges.

Speaking at a pre-event briefing, coordinator Tafadzwa Maseko said preparations were at an advanced stage, with more than 300 participants registered.

“This platform allows young people to collaborate on real problems affecting communities. The focus this year is on practical AI tools that can be deployed in low-resource environments,” he said.

Government officials from the Ministry of ICT are also expected to attend the opening ceremony. The hackathon forms part of a regional initiative aimed at boosting innovation capacity and strengthening digital skills development on the continent.

Winners will be announced at the closing session on Saturday, with top teams set to receive technical mentorship and incubation support from international partners.