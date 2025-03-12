Govt Prioritizes Fight Against Counterfeits including Fake Tech Gadgets

By Ross Moyo

Govt Prioritizes Fight Against Counterfeits including Fake Tech Gadget

The Zimbabwe government has prioritized its fight against counterfeits including fake tech gadgets.Business leaders has met with government over fake products smuggling.

This was revealed today at an indaba held under the theme, “Combating counterfeit products in Zimbabwe and fostering economic growth” coming after Government recently launched a nationwide crackdown against smuggled goods and counterfeits, seizing over US$2,4 million worth of illegal imports, fake and substandard products.

By Ross Moyo

The Smuggled goods and counterfeits, apart from their economic impact, including retarding industrial growth and reduced fiscal revenue, pose a significant threat to public health and the economy.

Today’s dialogue, was spearheaded by the National Economic Consultative Forum (NECF), the Minister of Industry and Commerce Mangaliso Ndlovu is guest of honour and about to deliver the keynote address.

Key business leaders attending the event include Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president Mr Denford Mutashu, Delta Corporation chief executive officer (CEO) Mr Matlhogonolo Valela, OK Zimbabwe CEO Mr Willard Zireva and Small Enterprises Association of Zimbabwe CEO Mr Farai Mutambanengwe.

Government ministers also attending event are Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe, and Minister Douglas Mombeshora, Health and Child Care.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, are also at the event as Industry

Is represented by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president

Mucha Mkanganwi, while the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) will be represented by its Commissioner General Ms Regina Chinamasa.

Zimra is

Speaking on strengthening customs regulations and policy to combat counterfeit product proliferation while Commissioner Paul Nyathi, spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), will present on strengthening law enforcement to combat counterfeit product proliferation.

Thousands of counterfeit product dealers have been arrested countrywide and the Government believes together with smuggling, the illegal practices hamper economic growth and weigh on the operations of ethical businesses.