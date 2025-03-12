Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 Avails 1,9 Million Litres Fuel On Top of Financial Disbursements & Technical Support

By Ross Moyo

Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 Avails 1,9 Million Litres Fuel On Top of Financial Disbursements & Technical Suppor

The Emergency Road Rehabilitation Program 2 has availed 1,9 million litres fuel on top of the financial disbursements and technical support meant for road rehabilitation countrywide.

The fuel and money allocations were detailed in Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA’s ) was revealed in a disbursement report of December 31, 2024.

The road administration authority affirmed in their report that,

“With regards to fuel disbursements, ZINARA piloted fuel disbursements in the year under review. This is in addition to the financial disbursement budgets already allocated. Over 1.9 million litres of fuel was disbursed to all Road Authorities. During the year under review, 20 of the Road Authorities successfully drew down their full allocations. The budgeted fuel for the year was 2 million litres,” ZINARA said.

Zinara further stated that this initiative was welcomed by Road Authorities as it directly fixed a vital operational problem they had been facing in terms of procuring fuel for their road maintenance activities over the years.

“With the fuel on hand, the Road Authorities were better equipped to use their equipment for some of the road works and this went a long way to improve the scope of the maintenance works they were able to undertake.”

The road funds are given road authorities by the disbursement formula prescribed in the Road Act according to Zinara.

Road officials are appraised of their respective budget allocations and based on these figures; they submit proposals for their projects in their respective jurisdictions which are then reviewed by ZINARA and due approval processes take course.

The first level of disbursement is for routine maintenance which is an advance disbursement done quarterly and accessed after the authorities have fulfilled several processes, mainly being acquitting for funds previously issued to them which is the fund’s disbursement stage, money dispatched at two levels.

Next and second level is for periodic maintenance issued upon submission of Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs) following project implementation for specific major maintenance projects which are not expected to be recurring.

ZINARA also provides technical monitoring and evaluation support to road authorities through the ZINARA Provincial Road Engineers ie in addition to disbursing these funds.

The support serves to enable road authorities to effectively complete their projects and submit the requisite acquittals timeously ahead of the next disbursement. This same process applies to fuel disbursements.

The Fuel is issued quarterly and upon submission of acquittals of the previously accessed fuel allocations.

2024 was a step toward Vision 2030 in terms of road rehabilitation and maintenance according to Zinara.

“Overall, Road Authorities achieved 122 percent of their planned works, surpassing the initial national target of 30 000km and reaching a soaring 37 000km mark. This is against the prior year’s achievement of 23 000km of road maintained.

“Some of the key projects undertaken in the year 2024 include part of the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road rehabilitation project, Nyanga-Ruwangwe resurfacing project, Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe 42km road rehabilitation, Golden Valley-Sanyati Road project and the greater Harare Roads projects among others.”