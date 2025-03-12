NDS2 Takes Over From NDS1

By Ross Moyo

NDS2 Takes Over From NDS

National Development Strategy 1 is currently having its post mortem done as its successor National Development Strategy 2 replaces it as of 2026-2030.

In a PostCabinetBrief by Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere, it was clear Zimbabwe was now witnessing the last kicks of a dying horse named NDS1, whether it was a success or failure is a question for another day with analysts calling promises versus achievements underachieved and therefore spelling doom for NDS2 since NDS1 did not materialize as expected.Following Muswere’s post cabinet meeting questions were asked which had no answers where NDS1 promised education and critics argue no education was attained, they promised tarring roads and whilst they have tried rehabilitation of roads, potholes have claimed so many lives that some economic commentators disagree with the notion by government NDS1 was a success.

The Ministry of information made its case and tweeted on X platform that they have attained NDS1 goals and now they await NDS2.

“National Development Strategy 2: 2026-2030 will be the 2nd Republic’s second 5-Year Medium-Term Plan for attaining the country’s Vision 2030. Gvt has now adopted 10 National Priorities that will guide and underpin the formulation and implementation of NDS2,” government of Zimbabwe stated through the Ministry’s tweet.

Meanwhile at the same post cabinet briefing, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, anchored a different tone to engage Zimbabweans in the implementation matrix of the NDS2.

“The very important lesson we have learnt from NDS 1, which we will carry over to NDS 2 is that we need a Whole-of-Government approach in tackling some of these pillars and strategies within NDS 2.

“The Whole-of-Government approach which we were doing in NDS 1, this will continue and we need to be better at it. To make sure we work together in achieving the goal of an upper-middle income society.

“The other lesson is that it is important to make sure we evaluate results; we have been doing performance evaluation of NDS1 and we are going to do a full review of the NDS 1 during the months of April to June,” said Prof Ncube.

National priorities for the second five-year economic blueprint under (NDS2), running from 2026 to g2030, will succeed the ongoing NDS1, which ends this December 2025, with the new strategy aiming to guide the country through its next five years of development, emphasising 10 key priorities.

The Ministry of information tweeted all the ten phases which will encompass Nds2 which will shape NDS2 which are; macro-economic stability and financial sector deepening; inclusive economic growth and structural transformation; infrastructural development and housing; food security, climate resilience and environmental protection; technology, innovation and human capital development; job creation, youth development, creative industry and culture; social development and social protection; regional development and inclusivity through devolution and decentralisation; image building, international diplomacy and trade; and good governance, institution building, and security.