Govt, Harare & Masimba Holdings Sign Contract To Upgrade Mbare

By Ross Moyo

Mbare “Musika” vernecular for Mbare Traders Market is now guaranteed to get an upgrade after a contract deal was inked amongst three key players from government, city council and a local company.This after Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and Masimba Holdings chief executive Fungai Matahwa signed the deal at Local Government and Public Works Offices offices yesterday in Harare.

An exclusive was granted to TechnoMag as Minister Garwe revealed the contractual agreement was good for all parties involved, not only for Mbare but the country at large as a whole considering that Mbare Traders’ Market covers and supplies the entire nation.

Minister Garwe was grateful to the Government he represented as this initiative is testament to his Principal President Mnangagwa’s Vision of transforming the country into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

“In that vision, we are directed to pursue and ensure that we implement the policy on urban transformation, the policy on urban regeneration, retrofitting our buildings that are dilapidated, that are too old,” said Minister Garwe.

The Local Government and Public Works Ministry, working hand in glove with the Harare City Council and the local based private player Masimba Holdings signed the agreement on the construction of the new look Mbare Traders Market which is expected to be up to date with international produce standards.

The Head of State, President Mnangagwa earlier declared a state of disaster for Mbare following an inferno that destroyed stalls and wares last month.

With ink on paper from the highest offices concerned this means modalities are now in place for modernisation works to commence, building better in line with the country’s Vision 2030.