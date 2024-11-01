Zimbabwe Football Association Building Technical Centre & Outdoor Civil Engineering Works

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe Soccer governing body, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is building a technical centre and outdoor civil engineering works.The world’s most beautiful game’s nations custodian is also set to build new structures in their phase renovations at ZIFA Village in Mt Hampden, home of the country’s new Parliament building on the outskirts of the capital city.



Zimbabwe’s Football Association confirmed this after advertising a tender to construct a technical centre, dormitory, changing rooms and other outdoor works released for circulation by the country’s football mother body.

“To meet its objectives, ZIFA intends to construct a Technical Centre, Dormitory, Pitch side changing rooms and outdoor Civil Engineering works at the Zifa Village in Mt Hampden.”

Zifa has released its proposed plan for the 3D building plans for the new structures as well as for its dormitory.



In the advertisement Zifa also added: “Zimbabwe Football Association, (ZIFA) is an organisation whose main purpose is to promote and foster the development of the game of football in Zimbabwe.”