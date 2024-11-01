Cybersecurity: A Collective Responsibility

In a world where technology is rapidly transforming every aspect of society, cybersecurity has become a paramount concern, as Zimbabwe strives to build a secure and thriving digital economy, the need for a resilient cyber environment has never been more pressing.

lnformation, Communication and Technology minister Tatenda Mavetera remarked cybersecurity as a collective responsibility during the national cyber security strategy conference at National University of Science and Technology(NUST), yesterday.

“The recent surge in cyber incidents, including ransomware attacks, identity theft, and social engineering scams, has inflicted significant economic losses and underscored the urgency of addressing this issue. With over 70% of Zimbabwe’s population regularly accessing the internet, the stakes are high.

To combat this challenge, a robust and inclusive cybersecurity strategy is essential. This strategy must protect users’ rights, uphold national security, and foster trust in digital systems and key areas of focus which includes legal measures, technical advancements and building capacity within institutions and promoting cybersecurity awareness”.

She further highlighted that, “the collaboration between academia, industry, and government is vital in this endeavor, academic institutions are incubators for new ideas, research, and talent in cybersecurity, producing the next generation of cyber defenders and innovators”.

The National Cyber Security Strategy Conference marks a significant step towards achieving this vision. With collective action and a proactive mindset, Zimbabwe can defend its digital assets, strengthen its position in the global digital economy, and thrive together.