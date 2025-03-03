Ghana to Launch e-Cedi in 2025, Aiming for a Digital Future

Ghana is set to introduce its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the e-Cedi, in 2025 after years of delays. The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is ready to roll out the digital currency, pending approval from lawmakers. This move places the country at the forefront of digital finance in Africa, especially after Nigeria’s launch of the eNaira, which faced adoption struggles.

Ghana aims to avoid Nigeria’s pitfalls, focusing on features like offline functionality to make the e-Cedi usable in rural areas with limited internet access. Experts believe the offline capability could revolutionize financial inclusion for unbanked populations.

“Our goal is to ensure that the e-Cedi will be accessible to everyone, even those without internet access,” said Kwame Oppong, Head of Fintech and Innovation at BoG.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The country’s decision to opt for a centralized system initially has sparked discussions on the potential to integrate blockchain in the future. While the success of CBDCs across the world remains mixed, Ghana is determined to learn from existing challenges and build a sustainable digital currency ecosystem.