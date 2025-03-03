Thuraya One: First Android 14 Smartphone Merging 5G and Satellite Connectivity

During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, Thuraya, Space42’s satellite mobility division, unveiled the Thuraya One, an Android 14 smartphone with integrated satellite capabilities that can link users outside of cellular service. In order to offer dependable, constant, and secure coverage outside of traditional networks, the smartphone makes use of 5G, 4G, and Thuraya’s satellite network, which includes the recently launched Thuraya 4 satellite.

The company’s aim was for Customers of Thuraya One to stay connected through the dual-mode communication technology, which allows it to be used for both daily needs and unrestricted travel. This includes searching for the best museums in a busy city or trekking through a remote area in need of immediate assistance.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Furthermore, combining satellite and cellular communication into one removes the need to buy extra specialised satellite equipment for trips to far-off places.

“Staying connected is no longer a convenience, it is a necessity. Thuraya One delivers seamless, secure, and reliable connectivity anywhere, pushing what is possible in mobile communication. With this advanced capability, we are accelerating our position as a Non-Terrestrial Networks operator and executing our Direct-to-Device strategy to bring uninterrupted connectivity to billions of people and devices worldwide”,

said Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Yahsat Space Services, Space42.

With three rear cameras, a 50MP primary lens, and a front-facing camera for superb photography, the smartphone also boasts an innovative camera system. With an IP67 rating, the smartphone is dust-proof and designed to be dependable. It allows for prolonged usage in the field because of the long-lasting and fast-charging battery, which allows users to chat for up to 26 hours in 5G mode.

The smartphone’s dual SIM and dual-mode functionality allow users to switch between cellular and satellite networks with ease, and it can be used with mobile operator SIM cards from any of the 370+ Thuraya Roaming Partners, allowing customers to use a single SIM card for both cellular and satellite calls and messages.

The Thuraya One smartphone will be showcased at the Space42 stand at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, the world’s largest connectivity event, between 3 and 6 March 2025.