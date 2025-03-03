Honor Device Commits $10 Billion to AI, Aiming Beyond Smartphones

Honor Device Co., a leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has unveiled a bold $10 billion investment plan aimed at transforming the company into a major player in the artificial intelligence sector.

The announcement, made at Mobile World Congress, signals a strategic shift for the Shenzhen-based firm, which originated as a spin-off from Huawei Technologies Co.

By Vongai Masuka

The substantial investment, earmarked for deployment over the next five years, will fuel Honor’s ambition to create a comprehensive, device-centric AI ecosystem.

This initiative reflects the intensifying global competition in AI development, with Honor seeking to diversify beyond its traditional smartphone business.

The $10 billion funding will be sourced from Honor’s own capital and its network of investors.

Honor’s investor base includes local government entities, as well as prominent technology firms such as display manufacturer BOE Technology Group Co. and two of China’s major mobile carriers.

This diverse backing underscores the strategic importance of Honor’s AI ambitions within the broader Chinese technology landscape.