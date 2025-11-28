By Ross Moyo

Liquid Intelligent boss Lorreta Songola won the prestigious impactful Women in ICT Awards category, which was heavily contested by other top renowned business players across the country.

The national recognition had many high level suitors including Victoria Nxumalo, Miriam Chahuruva, Mutsa Mabhande and Tofara Chokera who were also eyeing the post

This was announced at last night’s Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards 2025 which recognized the contributions of women in the ICT sector, with nominees showcasing their achievements in various fields. The Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards 2025 recognized outstanding achievements in the country’s ICT sector, with nominees showcasing leadership capacities that are transforming the nation’s digital landscape. The awards ceremony, held at the Harare International Conference Centre, honored winners in 23 categories.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Anastacia Mavetera, highlighted the importance of empowering women in ICT.

“Women are playing a crucial role in Zimbabwe’s ICT sector, and it’s essential that we recognize and celebrate their achievements,” Minister Mavetera said. “We must continue to empower women and girls to pursue careers in ICT and provide them with the necessary skills and support to succeed.”

Among the nominees in the Women in ICT Awards category was the eventual big winner Lorreta Songola, an accomplished tech expert, Liquid Zimbabwe CEO and Managing Director of Cassava business operations in Zimbabwe. Lorreta Songola, a young ICT specialist, was among the winners, recognized for her outstanding contributions to the sector. Songola, who was honored in the Women in ICT category, has developed a range of innovative solutions aimed at empowering women and girls through ICT.

A young entrepreneur who has developed a mobile app that provides women with access to healthcare services and information was also recognized in another category whilst Other nominees include Victoria Nxumalo, who has launched a cybersecurity initiative to protect women and girls from online abuse, and Miriam Chahuruva, who has developed a digital platform to support women entrepreneurs.

As Managing Director at Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe, Songola is responsible for leading and strategic managing the Company’s business operations across the country.

Lorreta joined Liquid in 2012 and has held various leadership positions over the years. Most recently, she was the Regional Chief Business Officer for Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Central African Region, responsible for the Liquid Enterprise business. Her portfolio included Sales, Business Development, and Digital Transformation (Cloud Services, Managed Services, and Cybersecurity).

Prior to joining Liquid, she held different leadership positions in Banking, Government, and the NGO sector, adding to her wealth of experience in the Telecommunications sector. Lorreta has more than 15 years of experience in Strategic Marketing Operations Management and Business Development.

She has a proven track record of improving company performance and exceeding revenue targets through improved business strategies.The Women in Ict winner is a collaborative leader who emphasizes teamwork, transparency, and professional development and holds two undergraduate degrees in IT and Marketing and a master’s degree in the same disciplines and a Postgrad certification in Finance from Harvard University. She is a certified Project Management Professional and holds various Microsoft and Google certifications.

The ICT Excellence Awards recognize excellence in various categories, and every nominee was recognized for their outstanding contributions to the country’s ICT sector.Other winners announced at the awards ceremony, which was attended by government officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders from the ICT sector were from the other 23 categories.