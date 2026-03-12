By Ross Moyo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has issued a press statement addressing the rising cases of Zimbabwean nationals being deceived by fraudulent recruitment agencies promising lucrative employment contracts abroad.

The Ministry notes that most of these bogus agencies operate in digital spaces and outside the regulatory jurisdiction of Zimbabwe, making it difficult for authorities to intervene.

“The Ministry warns Zimbabweans of the prevalence of fraudulent recruitment agencies, most of which operate in digital spaces and outside the regulatory jurisdiction of the country,” said Spokesperson Mrs. Philisiwe Chidawanyika in the statement.

These agencies lure victims with attractive remuneration packages and favorable working conditions that are often false, and the personal sacrifices made by recruits may not match the reality of the jobs offered.

The Ministry advises Zimbabwean nationals who receive suspicious job offers to contact the Ministry or the nearest Zimbabwean Embassy or Consulate for assistance in verifying such offers to avoid falling victim to scams.

In some instances, the jobs promised are not what recruits find themselves deployed into, and victims may suffer injury or loss of life due to these scams.

The government is committed to promoting, protecting, and safeguarding the safety and welfare of Zimbabwean citizens living abroad and will investigate cases where nationals have been scimmed.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to conduct due diligence before committing to any job offers to avoid situations that may lead to crises.

The Ministry reiterates its call for Zimbabwean nationals to verify employment offers through official channels to protect themselves from fraudulent schemes.