Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has entered into a new partnership with Swedish telecom manufacturer Ericsson to modernise its mobile network using artificial intelligence, 5G Advanced technologies, and next-generation IoT services.

Econet announced last week that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Ericsson aimed at strengthening Zimbabwe’s network infrastructure and improving overall service quality.

The agreement marks one of the company’s most ambitious pushes yet toward AI-driven network management at a time when demand for high-speed data continues to grow.

Under the partnership, the two companies will collaborate on several innovation programmes that place artificial intelligence at the centre of network operations.

These include AI-powered optimisation of radio access networks to improve coverage, reduce congestion, and deliver more consistent performance to subscribers.

The plan also incorporates 5G Advanced features, open network APIs, network slicing, and an expanded suite of Internet of Things services targeted at businesses and consumers.

Econet said the initiative will introduce a range of automation tools capable of increasing operational efficiency while reducing energy consumption across its infrastructure.

By using machine learning for real-time monitoring and decision-making, the company aims to lower its carbon footprint and cut costs associated with manual network maintenance.

The upgrades are also expected to enhance the reach and capacity of both its 4G and 5G networks nationwide.

The company has been steadily integrating AI and machine learning into its operations as it moves toward the creation of more autonomous networks systems that can configure, optimise, and repair themselves with minimal human intervention.

According to regulators, Econet’s dominant market position gives the company significant room to scale such innovations. As of June 2025, Econet controlled 73.23% of Zimbabwe’s mobile market with 11.78 million subscriptions, and handled more than 82% of the country’s internet traffic.

The company’s strong financial performance has reinforced its investment strategy.

In 2025, Econet reported revenue of 22.2 billion ZiG, a 23% increase from the previous year, while net profit surged 274% to 2.3 billion ZiG.

Its nearest competitors, NetOne and Telecel, held market shares of just 24.78% and 1.99%, respectively.

Econet chairman Jim Myers said leveraging AI across the network will allow the company to deliver a smoother and more reliable experience for customers.

“Expanding the use of AI in our operations and continuing to invest in innovation will help us improve profitability, broaden our product and service offerings, and support revenue growth while protecting margins,” he said.

Ericsson noted that the collaboration will position Zimbabwe for more advanced, energy-efficient, and resilient digital services.

The company said the partnership supports Econet’s long-term goal of bringing next-generation connectivity to more communities and businesses across the country.